31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shawn Forger, 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard, salutes during Reveille at an open ranks inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Reveille is a bugle call primarily used in military settings to signal the start of the duty day and awaken personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)