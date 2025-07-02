Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

    AVIANO, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies wing inspection team manager, inspects Airmen during open ranks at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Open Ranks inspections promote discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 06:34
    Photo ID: 9146529
    VIRIN: 250703-F-MC941-3833
    Resolution: 4144x2803
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st WSA Reveille and open ranks [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks
    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks
    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks
    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks
    31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blues
    aviano
    reveille
    open ranks
    31st WSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download