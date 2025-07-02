31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies wing inspection team manager, inspects Airmen during open ranks at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Open Ranks inspections promote discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)