31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies stand at attention during open ranks at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th FS, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)