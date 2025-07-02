31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies stand at attention during open ranks at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th FS, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

