The U.S. Air Force 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies prepare to conduct an open ranks inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Open Ranks inspections promote discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
This work, 31st WSA Reveille and open ranks [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.