31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force 31st Fighter Wing Wing Staff Agencies prepare to conduct an open ranks inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Open Ranks inspections promote discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)