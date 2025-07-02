31st WSA Reveille and open ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, left, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, salute during Reveille at an open ranks inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 3, 2025. Reveille is a bugle call primarily used in military settings to signal the start of the duty day and awaken personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)