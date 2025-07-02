USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250628-N-JC445-1017 RIGA, Latvia (June 28, 2025) U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Christopher Robinson shakes hands with Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of Latvia’s parliament (Saeima), aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)