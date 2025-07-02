USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia

250628-N-JC445-1005 RIGA, Latvia (June 28, 2025) Flotilla Admiral Māris Polencs, Commander of the Naval Forces of Latvian National Armed Forces, walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|06.28.2025
|07.03.2025 05:41
|9146463
|250628-N-JC445-1005
|5824x4160
|1.98 MB
|RIGA, RIGA, LV
|2
|0
