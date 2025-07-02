USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250628-N-JC445-1009 RIGA, Latvia (June 28, 2025) Flotilla Admiral Māris Polencs, Commander of the Naval Forces of Latvian National Armed Forces, and Andris Sprūds, Latvia’s Minister of Defense, talk to Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)