    USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia

    RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250628-N-JC445-1004 RIGA, Latvia (June 28, 2025) U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Christopher Robinson walks through sideboys aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

