USS Mount Whitney Hosts KLE in Riga, Latvia

250628-N-JC445-1010 RIGA, Latvia (June 28, 2025) Andris Sprūds, Latvia’s Minister of Defense, talks to Lt. Cmdr. Dylan Kelly, officer in charge of the “Ghost Riders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)