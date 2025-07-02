AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, monitors a load bank while testing a generator’s output at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. The load bank simulates the generator’s connection to an aircraft in order to evaluate the equipment’s ability to provide power before connecting the generator to an actual aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)