AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, connects a panel to a generator during a routine maintenance check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. The AGE flight provides equipment such as hydraulic test stands, diesel generators, gas turbine generators, and more to support aircraft involved with JBPHH flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)