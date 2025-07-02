Date Taken: 07.02.2025 Date Posted: 07.02.2025 21:49 Photo ID: 9146273 VIRIN: 250702-F-JA727-1073 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.74 MB Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.