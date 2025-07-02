AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, walks into Hangar 15 while maintaining a generator at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. AGE personnel provide 24/7 mission support, supplying equipment to sustain continuous flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
