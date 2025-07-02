Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater [Image 2 of 5]

    AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, tests control switches during a routine maintenance check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. Airmen and civilians assigned to AGE are trained to service a variety of ground support equipment used to assist aircraft on a flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 21:49
    Photo ID: 9146271
    VIRIN: 250702-F-JA727-1174
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 810.45 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AGE
    15 MXS

