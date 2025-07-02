AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, tests control switches during a routine maintenance check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. Airmen and civilians assigned to AGE are trained to service a variety of ground support equipment used to assist aircraft on a flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)