AGE maintains readiness within Indo-Pacific theater

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Ramirez, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, monitors the output of a generator during a routine maintenance check at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2025. The tests account for the overall well-being of the generator to ensure the equipment is fully capable of providing power to an aircraft without failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)