250701-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) The Navy Band Sea Chanters give a special July 1st performance at the Burke Theater, inside the Navy Memorial in Washington DC. The concert was hosted by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2N6 / Director of Naval Intelligence, and Vice Admiral Daniel Dwyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Developmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)