250701-N-FD081-1056-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) Musician 1st Class David Agee performs at the July 1st performance of the Navy Band's Concert on the Avenue series. The Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial in Washington DC every Tuesday during the summer months (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)