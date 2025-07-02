Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band "Concerts on the Avenue" hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250701-N-FD081-1050-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) A patron shares his experience with his friends that missed the oportunity to hear the July 1st performance of the Navy Band's Concert on the Avenue series. The Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial in Washington DC every Tuesday during the summer months (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 20:48
    Photo ID: 9146167
    VIRIN: 250701-N-FD081-8309
    Resolution: 5457x3631
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band "Concerts on the Avenue" hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas
    Navy Band &quot;Concerts on the Avenue&quot; hosted by VADM Dwyer and VADM Thomas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Memorial
    Navy Music
    Concerts on the Avenue
    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download