Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-FD081-1050-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) A patron shares his experience with his friends that missed the oportunity to hear the July 1st performance of the Navy Band's Concert on the Avenue series. The Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial in Washington DC every Tuesday during the summer months (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)