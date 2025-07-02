Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2N6 / Director of Naval Intelligence, and Vice Admiral Daniel Dwyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Development, host the July 1st performance of the Navy Band's Concert on the Avenue series. The Navy Band performs at the Navy Memorial in Washington DC every Tuesday during the summer months (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)