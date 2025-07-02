Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-FD081-1069-WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, performs at the July 1st performance of the Navy Band's Concert on the Avenue series. This weeks performance was co-hosted by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, N2N6 / Director of Naval Intelligence, and Vice Admiral Daniel Dwyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Developments. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)