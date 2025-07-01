CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

Natassha Robinson, Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center Army CID FXD latent print examiner, demonstrates fingerprint analysis techniques to Japanese Self-Defense Force members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The JTFAC collaborates with various partner forces across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility to support operations to enhance regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 06:27
|Photo ID:
|9144247
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-YT894-1072
|Resolution:
|8212x5475
|Size:
|23.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
