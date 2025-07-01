CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Japanese Self-Defense Force participate in a forensics demonstration at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center analyzes evidence from the field, including DNA, fingerprints, firearms, chemicals and electronic media, to provide actionable intelligence in support of U.S., ally, and partner nation operations across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)