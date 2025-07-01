CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katelin Hogan, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center Army CID FXD DNA examiner, explains forensics analysis techniques to Japanese Self-Defense Forces members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The JTFAC analyzes evidence from the field, including DNA, fingerprints, firearms, chemical and electronic media, to provide actionable intelligence in support of U.S., ally and partner nation operations across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)