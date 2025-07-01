Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations [Image 7 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Katelin Hogan, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center Army CID FXD DNA examiner, explains forensics analysis techniques to Japanese Self-Defense Forces members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The JTFAC analyzes evidence from the field, including DNA, fingerprints, firearms, chemical and electronic media, to provide actionable intelligence in support of U.S., ally and partner nation operations across Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)

    Allies
    Partners
    Stronger Together
    One Team
    AFRICOM

