    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations [Image 8 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Kyle Alvey, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center electrical engineer, demonstrates forensic analysis techniques at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The JTFAC provides real-time, actionable intelligence to help track violent extremists, disrupt their supply chains, and provide evidence for prosecutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 06:28
