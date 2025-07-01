CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

Kyle Alvey, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center electrical engineer, demonstrates forensic analysis techniques at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. The JTFAC provides real-time, actionable intelligence to help track violent extremists, disrupt their supply chains, and provide evidence for prosecutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)
