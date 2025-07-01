CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Lucas Poon, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center director, gives a tour of the JTFAC at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Evidence processed in the JTFAC supports operations to counter malign actors in the region, identifying violent extremist organization capabilities and disrupting supply chains to protect U.S., ally and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)