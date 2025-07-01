Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Lucas Poon, Joint Theater Forensics Analysis Center director, gives a tour of the JTFAC at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Evidence processed in the JTFAC supports operations to counter malign actors in the region, identifying violent extremist organization capabilities and disrupting supply chains to protect U.S., ally and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 9144245
    VIRIN: 250619-F-YT894-1026
    Resolution: 8029x5353
    Size: 22.84 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations
    CJTF-HOA forensics team enables partner force operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Partners
    Stronger Together
    One Team
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download