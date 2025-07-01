31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, waits to welcome him back from his final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. Clark has presided over the 31st FW since July 2022, and will hand over command to Col. Beau Diers on July 11, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)