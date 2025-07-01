31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, prepares for his final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. Flores has served as the 31st FW command chief since July 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)