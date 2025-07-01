U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, prepares for his final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. Flores has served as the 31st FW command chief since July 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 04:56
|Photo ID:
|9144199
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-MC941-5084
|Resolution:
|5274x3553
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.