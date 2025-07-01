31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, take off on their final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. The fini flight is a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots, aircrew and distinguished members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)