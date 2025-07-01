Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

    31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, take off on their final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. The fini flight is a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots, aircrew and distinguished members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 04:56
    Photo ID: 9144197
    VIRIN: 250702-F-MC941-3907
    Resolution: 3260x1983
    Size: 278.25 KB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    fini flight
    command team
    56th RQS
    leadership

