31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, take off on their final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. The fini flight is a traditional farewell sendoff for pilots, aircrew and distinguished members who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
