31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, right, 31st Fighter Wing commander, completes a pre-flight inspection before his final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. The 56th RQS offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)