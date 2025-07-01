31st FW command team 56th RQS fini flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, right, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Gokey, 56th Rescue squadron operations officer, complete a pre-flight inspection before Clark’s final flight in the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2025. Clark has held command of the 31st FW since July 2022, and will hand over command to Col. Beau Diers on July 11, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)