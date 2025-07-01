Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, speaks as the presiding officer of a 747th Communications Squadron redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the name change of the 747th Cyberspace Squadron to the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)