Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, speaks as the presiding officer of a 747th Communications Squadron redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the name change of the 747th Cyberspace Squadron to the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9143759
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-JA727-1271
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 747th Communications Squadron redesignation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.