Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attend a 747th Communications Squadron redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The 747th Cyberspace Squadron was recently redesignated to the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)