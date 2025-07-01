747th Communications Squadron redesignation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 747th Communications Squadron replaces the 747th Cyberspace Squadron patch during a redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The 747th Cyberspace Squadron was recently redesignated as the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)