747th Communications Squadron redesignation

Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group commander, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Brandon, 747th Communications Squadron commander, unfurl the 747 CS guidon during a 747 CS redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the name change of the 747th Cyberspace Squadron to the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)