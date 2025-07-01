747th Communications Squadron redesignation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Kenneth Brandon, 747th Communications Squadron commander, gives a speech during a 747th CS redesignation ceremony at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, July 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the name change of the 747th Cyberspace Squadron to the 747th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)