QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dakoda Kempthorne, a defender assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, engages in close-quarters combat training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Close-quarters combat refers to combat in confined spaces like buildings or urban areas, characterized by intense, short-duration engagements at very close range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)