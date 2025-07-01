U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Birdsong, a defender assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, receives instruction during close-quarters combat training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Close-quarters combat refers to combat in confined spaces like buildings or urban areas, characterized by intense, short-duration engagements at very close range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9143719
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-DL909-2542
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|23.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training [Image 36 of 36], by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.