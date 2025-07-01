Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

    QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Boxa, a military working dog assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, engages in close-quarters combat training with defenders at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Military working dogs provide a variety of services, including the detection of explosives and drug searches, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas, and protection of military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9143711
    VIRIN: 250625-F-DL909-2329
    Resolution: 5841x3886
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    673d Security Forces
    Quick Reaction Force
    PACAF

