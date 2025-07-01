QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

Boxa, a military working dog assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, engages in close-quarters combat training with defenders at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Military working dogs provide a variety of services, including the detection of explosives and drug searches, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas, and protection of military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)
