QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Santos, a military working dog handler assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, engages in close-quarters combat training with military working dog Boxa at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Military working dogs provide a variety of services, including the detection of explosives and drug searches, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas, and protection of military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)