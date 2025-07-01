Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

    QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron engage in close-quarters combat training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25. Close-quarters combat refers to combat in confined spaces like buildings or urban areas, characterized by intense, short-duration engagements at very close range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9143713
    VIRIN: 250625-F-DL909-2395
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 22.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, QRF undergoes close-quarters combat training, by A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    673d Security Forces
    Quick Reaction Force
    PACAF

