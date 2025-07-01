Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Russell Risch, an engineer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Maintenance Facility discusses design concepts with Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) intern Ethan Chow during a group activity in the iLab, June 12, 2025. The session encouraged critical thinking and hands-on collaboration between students and shipyard professionals. The JESSE program introduces high school students to science, technology, engineering and math fields through real-world experiences and mentorship. PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)