Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Kenny Jones 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Russell Risch, an engineer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Maintenance Facility discusses design concepts with Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) intern Ethan Chow during a group activity in the iLab, June 12, 2025. The session encouraged critical thinking and hands-on collaboration between students and shipyard professionals. The JESSE program introduces high school students to science, technology, engineering and math fields through real-world experiences and mentorship. PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9143090
    VIRIN: 250612-N-GX910-1430
    Resolution: 3721x3721
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8], by Kenny Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download