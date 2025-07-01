Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 7 of 8]

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Kenny Jones 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) intern Brendan Kajioka listens during a welcoming briefing at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Maintenance Facility’s iLab, June 12, 2025. The session introduced students to shipyard career paths, scholarship opportunities, and the Navy’s partnership with the University of Hawai‘i. The JESSE program introduces high school students to science, technology, engineering and math fields through experiential learning and mentorship. PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

