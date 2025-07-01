Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) intern Rylan Terayama collaborates with fellow students during an engineering design challenge at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s and Maintenance Facility iLab, June 12, 2025. The activity gave interns hands-on exposure to shipyard systems and encouraged teamwork in solving real-world technical problems. The JESSE program introduces high school students to science, technology, engineering and math fields through experiential learning and mentorship. PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)