    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 4 of 8]

    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Kenny Jones 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Sy Shimabukuro, an engineer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Maintenance Facility explains troubleshooting principles to interns from the Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) program during a hands-on workshop in the iLab, June 12, 2025. The activity highlighted real-world problem-solving techniques used in ship maintenance and engineering operations. The University of Hawai‘i initiative gives high school students real-world exposure to science, technology, engineering and math careers while strengthening partnerships between local schools and the shipyard. PHNSY & IMF mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9143073
    VIRIN: 250612-N-GX910-9786
    Resolution: 1688x1688
    Size: 651.44 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

