Building More Than Ships: University of Hawai‘i Interns Explore STEM Pathways at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Matt Cook, a nuclear engineer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Maintenance Facility, shares insights into engineering design and nuclear fundamentals with interns from the Joint Enrollment, Summer STEM Experience (JESSE) program during a problem-solving workshop in the iLab, June 12, 2025. In addition to his work at the shipyard, Cook teaches a nuclear energy course through the shipyard’s Educational Partnership Agreement with the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s College of Engineering. The JESSE program introduces high school students to science, technology, engineering and math fields through practical learning experiences. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones)
