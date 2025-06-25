Honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Judah Rice, a honor guardsman assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing give a facing movement command during military honors simulation for an active duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. When not performing this mission, they also post or present the colors, being American and Air Force flags, at official military events such as retirements, promotions or changes of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)