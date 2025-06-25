Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the fallen [Image 6 of 9]

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing carry a coffin during military honors simulation for an active-duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The 628th Base Honor Guard is tasked with honoring past and present service members by providing military funeral honors to veterans, retirees and fallen active-duty members across South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9142628
    VIRIN: 250604-F-XM616-1370
    Resolution: 3515x6048
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the fallen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    Honor Guard

