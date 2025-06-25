Honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing finish folding a flag during military honors simulation for an active-duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. Honor Guard Airmen continuously train to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)