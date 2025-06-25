Honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Jackson, an honor guardsman assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing holds his rifle at attention during a firing party simulation for an active-duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. Honor Guard Airmen continuously train to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)