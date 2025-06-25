Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Jackson, an honor guardsman assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing holds his rifle at attention during a firing party simulation for an active-duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. Honor Guard Airmen continuously train to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9142623
    VIRIN: 250604-F-XM616-1033
    Resolution: 4866x3320
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Honoring the fallen [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    Honor Guard

