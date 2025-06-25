Honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing stand ready to receive a coffin during military honors simulation for an active-duty funeral, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The 628th Base Honor Guard is tasked with honoring past and present service members by providing military funeral honors to veterans, retirees and fallen active-duty members across South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)